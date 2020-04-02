Baltimore County is hosting a virtual coronavirus town hall Thursday night. Here’s how residents can participate.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and other county officials are hosting a virtual town hall Thursday evening to provide updates on the county’s coronavirus response.
The meeting can be streamed online on YouTube at 6 p.m. April 2, or residents can dial in at 833-946-1803.
Community members also can submit questions online now before the hearing starts by emailing townhall@baltimorecountymd.gov, or ask questions during the town hall through YouTube’s Live Chat feature. Questions will be monitored by county staff, county spokesman Sean Naron said.
Olszewski will be joined by Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams, Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, Fire Chief Joanne Runde and representatives from the Department of Public Works and Department of Recreation and Parks.
Officials will review actions taken by county government and the latest departmental information in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Naron said.
Baltimore County, Maryland’s third most populous county, has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in the state, with 353 reported cases as of Thursday afternoon. Olszewski’s administration most recently launched a COVID-19 emergency response fund to support residential and governmental needs.
The county has suspended evictions and halted water service shutoff during the local state of emergency and has set up food distribution sites throughout the county. All county licenses, permits and registrations have been extended until 30 days following the end of the local state of emergency.
Olszewski also has canceled or postponed all non-essential meetings of public boards, commissions or committees, and is prohibiting members of the public from attending meetings deemed essential, or from entering past the lobbies of buildings with the Towson governmental complex.
With the remaining budget town hall meetings canceled, a virtual budget hearing has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7.
The Baltimore County Planning Board is now collecting feedback on rezoning issues in the county’s Comprehensive Zoning Map Process online. A livestream meeting of the Planning Board is scheduled for April 21.