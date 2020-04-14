Coronavirus nearly closed her Towson restaurant. Friends figured out how to keep it open: feeding first responders.

Over the past five years, the six Baltimore County soccer moms have grown close.
After seeing each other four times a week during their sons’ practices with Baltimore Soccer Club, the women struck up a friendship. They sat together on the sidelines and bonded during a weekend trip to New York City in January.
When the coronavirus pandemic began, they “started being each other’s support network” through virtual happy hours and daily texts in their group chat, Amy Grossi said. “We cry together, we laugh together, we try to share supportive stories and jokes.”
Around mid-March, “it really started hitting us,” Grossi said. Michele Miller can no longer see clients at her massage therapy practice. Megan Anecharico, a teacher, was forced to adjust to remote learning. Christine Bennett found herself at home with three school-aged children all day.
Shortly after Gov. Larry Hogan began prohibiting dine-in eating at restaurants, Melony Wagner, forced to lay off dozens of employees at Charles Village Pub, broke down to her friends.
“I literally kind of just lost it,” Wagner said, stepping away from a meeting at her Towson restaurant, where she has worked every day for the past three weeks. “This is really devastating to small businesses, I mean devastating.”
That’s when Amy Caplan, another of the moms, had a request. She wanted to buy meals from Charles Village Pub to deliver to staff at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson after hearing from a nurse there that they don’t even have time to eat while working.
“I’m like, ‘Sure, we’ll take anything we can get,'” Wagner said. “We’re desperate.”
The unit at St. Joe’s that received the meals — prepacked sandwiches, cookies and chips — “immediately” sent back a thank-you card, Grossi said.
“It was this kind of moment where we were like, ‘They really needed this and they are busting their asses and putting themselves in danger, and we’re sitting around whining about what we should do,’ ” Grossi said.
“Well this is what we do. This is it.”
With that, the moms devised the #OneTeamOneGoal initiative, setting up an Eventbrite page to solicit monetary donations from community members who want to purchase lunches and dinners for Baltimore County police and firefighters as well as staff at St. Joseph, Sheppard Pratt Hospital, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Purchasers can choose where to donate meals and can donate, at varying prices, anywhere from two to 80 meals. In the two-and-a-half weeks since it was launched, the campaign has delivered over 1,500 meals to hospitals, law enforcement and first responders.
The prepackaged meals come with hot or cold sandwiches, fresh-baked cookies, chips and, always, homemade French onion dip, the restaurant’s specialty.
Capt. Deanna Chemelli, who commands the Towson police precinct, said her officers and staff are receiving deliveries of meals once or twice a week.
“The fact that CVP and all the citizens are doing that for us ... it lets us know that people do appreciate what we’re doing and they do care for us,” she said.
Wagner and her staff have also begun making prepackaged dinners that feed families of four, at the request of a local hospital, for those who may not have time to cook a family meal after working a 12- to15-hour day.
“Like any of us, just getting to the grocery store is a challenge,” said Carolyn Candiello, vice president of quality and patient safety at GBMC. “This is just one way that makes it a little easier for the staff; they don’t have to think about having to get the food or having the financial burden to purchase lunch.”
GBMC is receiving enough donations to feed staff across over a dozen units, including the COVID-19 response team and environmental services staff, who are responsible for cleaning and sanitizing the hospital.
“It’s just become huge,” said Cristie Nickel, GBMC’s community relations and events specialist.
Coordinating the delivery of the large volume of meals given by Charles Village Pub and other donors has become Nickel’s full-time focus.
“Just to see the gratitude on their faces, just to get a little bit of a break and a meal they don’t have to think about — knowing the community is just showing their support the best way they can; I get goosebumps every day,” Nickel said.
“It really is helpful for morale,” she added.
The business has allowed Wagner to hire back about six employees. But despite being open for delivery, the restaurant is operating at a loss, she said.
“This is doing a good thing for the frontline workers, but the second thing it’s accomplishing is helping a small business,” Wagner said.
Still, Wagner fears that she’s “going to lose everything.”
“I don’t know if we can come back from it,” she said. “One day I am completely hopeless and defeated, then the next day it’s, ‘This is not bad, we’re gonna make it.’ It’s really, honestly, one of the biggest emotional roller coasters I’ve ever been on.”
The initiative, for the six friends, “has really kind of restored our hope through some very difficult times,” Grossi said. “In spite of the social distancing, at least for us six, we have been brought closer together.”
Latest Coronavirus
To purchase meals for Baltimore County first responders, go to the #OneTeamOneGoal Eventbrite page.