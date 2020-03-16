Olszewski suspends evictions, prohibits gatherings of more than 50 in Baltimore County in coronavirus response

Gatherings of 50 people or more in Baltimore County will be prohibited beginning Wednesday and all evictions in the county are suspended for as long as the county is under a state of emergency because of the novel coronavirus, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Monday.
“This situation continues to evolve rapidly and we remain committed to taking whatever action necessary to promote social distancing, limit the spread of COVID-19, and save lives,” Olszewski said in a statement.
Effective Wednesday, local law enforcement officials will be empowered to break up large gatherings of more than 50 people at all venues in the county, and officials also have the authority to further reduce the number.
County Sheriff R. Jay Fisher has suspended all evictions in the county for as long as the state of emergency is in effect.
Additionally, all county licenses, permits and registrations will be extended until 30 days after the local state of emergency is lifted, and public access to government buildings will be screened and limited.
All “non-essential” public meetings are postponed or canceled, and members of the general public will be prohibited from attending any emergency or essential meetings in order to encourage social distancing. Instructions on how the public can still observe and participate in such meetings will be provided on a case-by-case basis, the county said.
Already, the county had announced measures to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, including teleworking for all non-essential county employees, closing recreation and senior centers, closing libraries, and halting water shutoffs.