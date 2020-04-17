Catonsville family makes, distributes 3D printed face masks

Marielle Canter played defense and was selected as the unsung hero when she was a senior on the 1996 Catonsville High field hockey team.
Ten years after graduating in 1997, she married Ethan Weikel.
Less than a month ago, the Catonsville residents, both 41, teamed up to become co-unsung heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.
They have been making 3D printed face masks and distributing them to local health care workers and community members in need.
“We developed a design modified from another one we found from another 3D printer and kind of started going from there,” said Weikel, who grew up in southwestern Virginia.
“We put our modified design online and that is available for anybody to download for free, and 4,000 people have downloaded that, so we are hoping that this same thing is happening all over the country and the world with 3D printers.”
Putting together the masks has even become a family affair, as daughters Allana, 11, and Carolina, 9, and son Liam, 5, have helped with the construction.
“It is somewhat labor intensive and all of our kids have been helping us putting together the masks,” Marielle Weikel said. “We have been using shoestrings for the tie. They seem to work really well to help tie them tightly, and so the kids have been putting those on.”
Instructions are available so people know how to clean them and replace the filters. Three neighbors in the community are also printing the masks.
“We’ve made close to 150 that were actually distributed so far,” Marielle said, noting the response has been overwhelming.
“People are just so grateful. I think some folks on the front line just are really struggling,” she said. "It’s a stressful and scary time, first of all to know that people in the community care about them and want to do something to help them, but also for some folks this is really a solution for people who can’t get the regular N95s [masks] that are in short supply now.”
The Weikels donated face masks to Saint Martin’s Little Sisters of the Poor on Maiden Choice Lane and to the Glynn Taff Assisted Living and Ridgeway Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Edmondson Avenue, and the latter responded with this Facebook post:
“On behalf of the resident’s and staff of Glynn Taff Assisted Living and Ridgeway Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, we are so grateful for your ingenuity, fierce support, focus and generosity, to provide protection for those who care for our residents, in the midst of this pandemic and the scarcity of PPE supplies for caregivers on the frontlines. Your work and commitment mean more than you know for more than you know. On behalf of my family who has operated these facilities for more than 50 years, thank you. Marielle Canter Weikel and team!”
Catonsville resident Susan Murrow, whose brother works at the facility, met the Weikels at church and was compelled to spread the word.
“It would be really helpful for people to know that there is this kind of resource, especially with people scrambling to get masks,” Murrow said. “You go to Home Depot, there aren’t any; you go to Lowe’s, there aren’t any, and you go to hardware stores, there aren’t any.”
Marielle and Ethan solved that problem.
“I’m an environmental scientist, so this isn’t as much in my direct field of expertise, but I work for a nonprofit doing environmental conservation, so I kind of have the community-minded orientation,” Marielle Weikel said. “Ethan is both an engineer and a scientist.”
The 3D printed masks are reusable and can be disinfected, and the filter material is replaceable. Ethan is determined to continue providing for the needy.
“We know for the health care professional, and for others like that, the cloth masks and other do-it-yourself-type masks don’t really cut it. They need something with a higher level of protection and that what’s we are aiming for,” he said. “I’ve always been passionate about serving the public. I’m a federal employee, and there are things like serving the public that is just ingrained to me.”
The masks are not Weikel’s first 3D print design.
“I did other 3D print designs that are fairly complicated, including building a 3D printer from a 3D printer,” he said.
Murrow, who reached out to the Weikels to help out at Glynn Taff, has seen firsthand the fruits of the local family’s efforts.
“Resources are huge, especially during this time,” Murrow said. “It’s a really good feel-good story, which everybody needs right now.”
To download the 3D printed face mask instructions online, go to: