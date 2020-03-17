Arbutus, Catonsville businesses suffer amid escalating measures to control coronavirus spread

On a normal day, customers would flock to Atwater’s Catonsville for lunch, snagging an open table as soon as it became available and shuffling around each other in a snaking line from the register as they waited for their to-go orders.
At 1 p.m. Monday, the Frederick Road spot was nearly vacant. A sign posted on the door advised customers the family-owned cafe and restaurant would only be providing to-go orders and would be closing for the day at 3 p.m. “just to get the flow of information streamlined,” said Casey Atwater, the location’s general manager.
After federal, state and local governments ramped up decrees last week to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and Gov. Larry Hogan ordered a two-week public school closure, Sunday “was the first day I think that was significantly just dead,” bringing in just half of their typical daily sales, said Atwater, whose father owns the five Baltimore-area restaurants.
That “was the turning point,” she said.
Most business owners, particularly restaurateurs in southwestern Baltimore County, are feeling the same strain with little time to prep after Hogan ordered Monday the shutdown of all movie theaters, gyms and dine-in restaurants.
Sparse customers ate their lunch Monday afternoon in Sorrento of Arbutus. Fire Wok, a Chinese takeout restaurant on East Drive, had seen a 50% decrease in call-in, pick-up and delivery orders, its owner May Chen said. At Objects Found in Arbutus, business at the antique and consignment shop over last week dropped by about 75% before picking back up over the weekend, according to owner Reggie Sajauskas.
“We don’t even know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” said Ana Tolentino, a bartender at Fish Head Cantina in Halethorpe, where a dozen customers sat around the bar Monday. “Who’s coming in, or do we need anyone coming in at all? We’re just trying to take it a day at a time, everyone in [the restaurant] industry.”
“We’re gonna get affected by it a lot. For most of us this is a main source of income,” Tolentino said.
“It’s kind of out of everyone’s control,” said Teal Cary, executive director of the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce. “Until the federal government comes out with more [guidelines], I think we’re all just sitting back and watching.”
While the chamber has gotten few calls from businesses regarding COVID-19, it has assumed the role of facilitating connections with Baltimore County and state resources as they continue to be rolled out, including a streamlined process for businesses to temporarily deliver alcohol to county residents announced Tuesday.
While nixing dine-in options will take a hit on revenues, restaurants like State Fare and Atwater’s are looking for ways to keep their staff members working.
Atwater said the cafe is “definitely cutting hours” but is trying to help employees fill out applications for unemployment benefits after Maryland’s Senate on Monday passed a bill to extend temporary benefits to employees who will lose their jobs due to the pandemic.
At State Fare, which just began its delivery service, the restaurant’s 16 servers will start working regular shifts and delivering orders in their own cars, co-owner Evan Brown said. Curbside pick-up will still be available.
The Frederick Road restaurant is also stocking toiletries, water, milk and other items running out quickly at area grocery stores, which can be ordered over the phone, Brown said.
An updated list of available items will be posted daily to State Fare’s Facebook page, Brown said.
This story will be updated.