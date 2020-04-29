Seven dead, 95 test positive for coronavirus at Catonsville nursing home

Seven residents have died and an additional 88 patients and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus at a Catonsville nursing home and rehabilitation center, according to new state data released Tuesday.
Five residents with COVID-19 are currently being hospitalized, according to an administrator.
A strike team composed of health care workers from area hospitals, National Guard members, emergency services clinicians and front-line public health staff from state and area health departments were deployed to Frederick Villa Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on April 16 to 18, said Frederick Villa administrator Kevin D’Alesandro.
This team tested residents and staff members and confirmed 53 positive coronavirus tests, most of which were asymptomatic, D’Alesandro said.
“By the time it was anywhere in your building, it was everywhere in your building,” he said.
With guidance from the strike team, nursing home administrators have created separate wings within the building on Academy Road to isolate residents who have tested positive for the respiratory illness from those who have recovered or have tested negative, D’Alesandro said.
“Once the National Guard came in, with a bunch of test kits [and we] rapidly starting getting positive [tests] from asymptomatic residents — that’s when we realized this is bigger than we thought,” he said.
On Wednesday, 54 residents in the post-hospital care facility are still sick, he said.
D’Alesandro said the Baltimore County Department of Health and the National Guard told him the facility was “kind of ahead of the curve” putting in measures to prevent disease spread.
Frederick Villa had canceled visitations March 13, and was screening visitors for coronavirus symptoms and exposure before that, D’Alesandro said. At the end of March, all 148 staff members were required to wear face masks, gowns and eye protection. Residents, who usually bunk two to a room, were removed from the rooms if they were exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.
The 125-bed facility closed its on-site rehab center after a few staff members providing physical therapy to patients tested positive for the virus, D’Alesandro said. Staff members are still providing physical rehabilitative services to asymptomatic patients in a “decentralized” location while the rehab center is closed, he said.
All common areas, including managerial offices, were recently sanitized after multiple managers at the home tested positive, D’Alesandro said.
D’Alesandro added that Frederick Villa has been coordinating with the Baltimore County Health Department since the home’s first positive case, and has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.
While Maryland Department of Health faced testing kit shortages as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the state in March, D’Alesandro said Frederick Villa had fared better than other homes and did not struggle to secure tests.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced mandatory testing of all staff members and residents at the state’s assisted living facilities, which have been decimated by coronavirus.
Latest Coronavirus
Catonsville’s 21228 ZIP code, where Frederick Villa is located, contains the highest concentration of coronavirus cases in Baltimore County with 256 confirmed cases Wednesday.