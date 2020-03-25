Three Oaks Farm in Harford County offers virtual tours for people stuck inside because of coronavirus

She started doing the tours last week — showing off the many animals at the farm and teaching the difference between hay (for eating) and straw (for sleeping) in her first video — and generated 4,100 views on Facebook. The second video, posted this Wednesday, had garnered over 1,000 views in six hours. The number of live viewers has climbed as well, Purce said, with approximately 200 tuning into the first lesson and over 400 watching the second posted this Wednesday.