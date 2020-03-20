All University of Maryland Medical System hospitals cutting off visitation Friday due to coronavirus concerns

All University of Maryland Medical System hospitals, including Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, are implementing a no visitation policy starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
The decision comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland climbed to 149, including five in Harford County, according to state data.
Visitors will only be allowed under specific circumstances, and with prior approval of the physician administrative officer or their designee. The policy applies to all patients within the medical system’s 13 hospitals and other facilities, according to a news release.
Some exceptions include end-of-life care or end-of-life decision making, when two visitors will be permitted; one parent or caregiver of a child in the neonatal intensive care unit and of pediatric patients who are not symptomatic; and one visitor of a patient in labor, delivery and postpartum units, of patients in inpatient hospice units, to accompany patients for hospital discharge and for patients undergoing emergency surgery.
For outpatient appointments, one visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery.
The complete policies can be found at www.umms.org/covid.