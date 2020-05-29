Harford County summer camps still cancelled or in doubt despite lessened coronavirus restrictions

Despite the change to coronavirus restrictions announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this week, most Harford County camps have either been canceled or their future is still in doubt.
The county’s oldest sports camp, Harford Lacrosse Camp, is also in a holding pattern as of Friday.
“The camps that Parks and Rec ran had already been canceled prior to the announcement. We had to decide weeks ago to notify parents and to make plans to hold the camps, including staffing,” said Cindy Mumby, Harford County spokesperson.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday the state would ease more restrictions ― moving to permit outdoor dining at restaurants, the return of youth sports and camps, and the reopening of pools and drive-in movies.
“That will not change anything immediately, but we are looking into actions, once we see some increase in the number of permitted gatherings” Mumby said. “Although, that cutoff right now is 10 or less, we’re not entirely comfortable with just one staff member and nine kids in a camp and then you’d have to have two staff and eight kids and you know, it’s just not as effective experience for the kids.”
Despite no in-person activities, there is motion.
“We are looking into something called ‘Camp in a Box,' which would be something along the lines of arts and crafts, some of our virtual programming that’s up on our website,,” Mumby said.
Mumby says they may possibly bring back some activities like the climbing wall, but that could be when the 10-person or less gathering is expanded.
Multiple camps at Eden Mill and Anita Leight Estuary have canceled because facilities are closed. In all, 17 full time and two part-time camps have been canceled.
“We’ve moved a lot of our programming online. There are online videos that our recreation specialists, our staff have made, because they can’t do in-person programming,” Mumby said. "It involves some sports, but some of it involves critters at feeding time, crafts and other kinds of activities.
“Of course, it’s not going to fully make up for the fact that these programs have been canceled in-person, but it’s just making an effort to provide some programming and still stay safe.”
For more information county’s programs and activities, go to http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2822/At-Home-with-Parks-Recreation
Harford Lacrosse Camp Co-Director Jason Bellamy had no definitive updates.
“We’re in a research mode right now. Hopefully we’ll have something by next week, but there’s just so many things to coordinate with right now,” Bellamy said. “We’re looking at the youth sports guidelines that came out, we’re looking at the day camp guidelines that have come out and we’re looking at US Lacrosse guidelines that have come out.
“We are waiting on some things from the 4H facility and from the Arena Club where we have camps scheduled, but we are at the mercy of waiting for them. They’ve got to have their meetings and figure out their schedule, staff and so on, so we’re just waiting on a lot of people before we are able to make any decisions.”
The Harford Lacrosse Camp, celebrating its 40th year, is held over three weeks in July.