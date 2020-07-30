State offers COVID-19 testing Tuesday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen

Ripken Stadium will host a drive-thru testing event on Tuesday for individuals age 12 and older, the office of Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.
Those seeking a test at Ripken Stadium are asked to schedule an appointment by visiting covidtest.maryland.gov. As many as 1,000 Marylanders are expected to be tested at this event.
Those seeking testing are not required to have a doctor’s order or show symptoms, and there is no out-of-pocket cost. However, photo identification is required to get a test at all state sites.
The Ripken Stadium testing event is a collaboration between the Maryland Department of Health, Harford County, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, the Aberdeen IronBirds, and the Aberdeen Police Department.
Maryland reported 892 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths Thursday, and hospitalizations have increased for the third straight day, as the state prepares to institute new mask requirements and a travel advisory for certain states.
In Harford County, there have been 1,716 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 64 deaths from the virus, according to state data released Thursday morning.
Aberdeen is one of three additional COVID-19 testing sites the state announced Thursday. The two others are a VEIP site in Cecil County and the Ocean City Convention Center.
“Our aggressive statewide testing strategy — which we have expanded exponentially in recent months — is helping us to understand, identify, and stop the spread of this virus,” Hogan said in the news release. “The State of Maryland continues to make unlimited quantities of tests available to any jurisdiction that needs them to help address any shortages and delays.”
The State of Maryland has now conducted nearly 1.2 million tests and is reporting a seven-day positivity rate of 4.57%, according to the news release.
“We are excited to be a part of something that will make it easy for members of our community to get COVID-19 tests,” said Ironbirds Executive Vice President Bill Ripken in the state news release. “Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium is an ideal venue for a testing event, and we are honored to host.”
In Ocean City, the state will host a drive-thru testing clinic this weekend at the Ocean City Convention Center. The drive-thru clinic will be located in the parking lot at the corner of Convention Center Drive and Coastal Highway, and individuals will enter via Convention Center Drive. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 410-632-1100 and pressing 8. Additional testing clinics at the Ocean City Convention Center are planned for select weekends throughout August and September.
Testing also will be held at the Elkton VEIP station by appointment every Tuesday in August, as well as Saturday, August 15 and Saturday, August 29. To schedule an appointment, go to the Cecil County Health Department’s online portal or call 410-996-1005.
According to the state release, officials strongly advise Marylanders concerned about delays in testing turnaround time to use state-operated testing sites, where the turnaround time is generally as low as 24-48 hours.
For more information about testing sites in Maryland, visit covidtest.maryland.gov.