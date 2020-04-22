Two Harford nursing homes confirm coronavirus cases

Two Harford County nursing homes have confirmed cases of coronavirus, the nursing homes’ parent company announced in a statement Tuesday evening.
Forest Hill Health & Rehabilitation and Bel Air Health & Rehabilitation have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus sweeping Maryland. The number of cases broken down by location was not immediately provided Tuesday.
Both the centers are taking steps to protect their residents, including providing adequate personal protective equipment, screening staff members for respiratory illness before their shifts, restricting visitation and following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, according to the statement.
The centers are being provided more electronic devices to allow residents to communicate with their families remotely, according to the statement. They are also working with the state and local health department to curb the spread of the virus, according to the statement.
Both centers are run by SavaSeniorCare.
"We recognize the especially vulnerable nature of those we serve and the staff who care for them,” Annaliese Impink, EVP, Chief Experience Officer of SavaSeniorCare Consulting, LLC said in the statement. “We are dedicated to protecting our residents and our employees above all else, and are doing everything in our power to keep those in our Center safe.”