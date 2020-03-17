Harford adds Bel Air, Dublin elementary to list of meal distribution sites

Harford County Public Schools began supplying free meals on Tuesday to students in need while schools are closed. On Tuesday, the school system announced two more locations — Bel Air and Dublin elementary schools — where food would be distributed for 30 minutes each day.
Lunch will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at most locations. The end date, tentatively March 27, is dependent on when schools are scheduled to reopen.
Meals will be provided to all children ages 2 to 18 without charge at a number of locations throughout the county.
HCPS used its summer meals program as a basis but built off that to make sure they reached more students, Superintendent Sean Bulson said.
For additional information, assistance or questions about the program, call 410-638-4078.
Here are locations where meals will be distributed:
Aberdeen Middle School — 111 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen
Affinty Old Post Apartments — 101 Hanover St., Aberdeen
Bel Air Elementary School — 30 E. Lee St., Bel Air (11 to 11:30 a.m.)
Church Creek Elementary School — 4299 Church Creek Road, Belcamp
Dublin Elementary School — 1527 Whiteford Road, Street (Noon to 12:30 p.m.)
Edgewood High School — 2415 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood
Edgewood Elementary School — 2100 Cedar Drive, Edgewood
George D. Lisby Elementary School — 810 Edmund St., Aberdeen
Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School — 203 E. Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen
Havre de Grace Elementary School — 600 S. Juniata St., Havre de Grace
Havre de Grace Middle School — 401 Lewis Lane, Havre de Grace
Joppatowne Elementary School — 407 Trimble Road, Joppa
Playground off Ashton Lane Abingdon
Perrywood Gardens Apartments — 301 Mayberry Drive, Aberdeen
Riverside Elementary School — 211 Stillmeadow Drive, Joppa