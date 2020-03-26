Havre de Grace company using high-tech solutions to disinfect facilities from coronavirus

Bars and restaurants, as well as taprooms, throughout Maryland are not open to sit-down customers, in accordance with one of many orders from Gov. Larry Hogan curtailing interaction between people to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. People can visit those places for carry-out orders, though — patrons of local craft breweries have been able to pick up beer in to-go receptacles or get their growlers and crowlers filled.