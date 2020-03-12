John Carroll School to close for two weeks amid coronavirus concerns; will move to online learning

The John Carroll School in Bel Air announced it will transition to online learning from March 16 to March 27, the same time that the state’s public schools with close amid concerns regarding the novel coronavirus.
“The John Carroll School is taking every precaution to keep students, staff and our community safe and will transition to online learning from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. These dates could be extended as the situation continues to evolve. Following tomorrow’s early dismissal for students at 12:45, all faculty and staff will be preparing to deploy the school’s online learning systems," Principal Tom Durkin wrote in a message sent to parents.
"Students and families can expect to receive another email tomorrow with more information, including guidelines to provide more specific direction for students during this period,” he wrote.
Starting Friday, all events, including athletic practices and games and SATs, scheduled to take place at John Carroll during this period are canceled, as are all school-sponsored trips to other locations.
The school will assess the feasibility of rescheduling the events once students and faculty return.
“We ask that all students departing campus tomorrow clear out their lockers in the event we need to restrict access to campus for a longer period,” Durkin wrote.