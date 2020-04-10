After worker dies from coronavirus, Havre de Grace school construction site shut down

A worker at the Havre de Grace Middle/High School construction site died from coronavirus earlier this week, according to Harford County school officials, prompting construction of the new school to be halted for 14 days.
School officials were made aware Tuesday of the death of a contractual employee who was working for Hess Construction at the Havre de Grace site, said Jillian Lader, a spokesperson for Harford County Public Schools, in a statement.
The employee was last on the work site on March 31, she said. HCPS was notified by Hess Construction on Monday that the contractual employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“At this time, as an added precaution, a collaborative decision was made between HCPS and Hess Construction, to shut the worksite down for 14 days,” effective April 7, Lader said.
Messages left with Gaithersburg-based Hess Construction seeking comment were not immediately returned.
It’s unclear where the worker lived. As of Friday, the state was reporting 110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Harford County among the nearly 7,000 confirmed cases in Maryland, but no deaths among Harford residents. There have been 171 deaths reported statewide.
The school system has utilized guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Health Department to ensure safe practices on the work site, Lader said in her statement.
Construction has been deemed essential work by the State of Maryland.
Ground was broken in April 2018 on the $80 million combined Havre de Grace high and middle school building off of Lewis Lane. The 250,000-square-foot building was projected to open in time for the 2020-21 school year.
