Havre de Grace mayor, City Hall staffer test positive for COVID-19

Martin noted the irony of him and his staffer being diagnosed with COVID-19 as city leaders prepare to launch a campaign promoting taking steps such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands to prevent the spread of the disease. The campaign comes as Gov. Larry Hogan tightened requirements on wearing masks indoors as well as outdoors when it is not possible to maintain social distance, and as the number of positive cases increases in the Havre de Grace-area 21078 ZIP code.