Two more Harford sheriff’s deputies test positive for coronavirus, as office seeks to curtail spread

Two more Harford County Sheriff’s Office employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus Monday morning — days after the office reported its first confirmed case.
A supervisor assigned to the Investigative Services Bureau tested positive for the virus last week, Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler announced in a statement Friday. The supervisor had been non-symptomatic when he was last in the workplace March 26 and stayed home after first noticing symptoms, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cristie Hopkins said.
After that test came back positive, the sheriff’s office began tracking and informing those who the deputy had contact with and could have been exposed to the virus, in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, to halt its spread.
Monday, Hopkins said tests of two additional sheriff’s office personnel came back positive. Test results of seven more sworn and civilian personnel are still forthcoming, she said.
“We would like to have come through this pandemic without exposure or transmission to any of our personnel but recognized that was an unlikely possibility,” Hopkins wrote in an email. “We are focused on reducing the spread and maintaining the safety of Harford County citizens during this unprecedented time.”
Hopkins said the two detectives who tested positive work at the Investigative Service Bureau in Forest Hill alongside the first person to test positive, though she said it was not for the sheriff’s office to determine if the cases were related. As detectives, she said, the two would have had some public exposure. They are now recovering at home.
After discovering the first case, Hopkins said, the sheriff’s office’s Forest Hill building was sterilized by an outside company. Some staff are wearings masks “where deemed appropriate," Hopkins said, and some personnel are working from home.
The office has taken several steps to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus — instituting a telephone reporting unit to remotely take reports of crimes, distributing personal protective equipment to deputies, closing its lobby and encouraging telework, among others.
The deputy who first tested positive is feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery, Gahler said in the statement. Hopkins said he was anxious to return to work when he can.
In another statement posted Saturday, the office said that a worker from the Harford County Detention Center’s medical services provider had tested positive for the virus. That worker was non-symptomatic when last at the jail on March 27, and a test for that employee came back positive approximately one week later.
There is no indication that they were contagious while working in the jail, according to the statement.
“At this time, we have NO inmates or correctional deputies diagnosed with COVID-19, but we are prepared if such is to occur,” the statement says.
The sheriff’s office has a plan in case the virus breaks out at the jail, Gahler said in a previous interview.
The jail has adopted screening guidelines for incoming arrestees and people reporting for weekend detention, checking their temperature on arrival, isolating inmates with a temperature higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit and immediately notifying medical personnel, who will check the inmate for other symptoms of COVID-19.
Currently, all visitation at the jail is suspended to prevent the virus’ transmission.
The Maryland Department of Health reported over 4,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday morning, corresponding to 91 deaths and over 1,000 hospitalizations. Harford County, according to the data, has confirmed 55 cases of the respiratory virus.
This story may be updated.