Harford County reopens remaining outdoor park and recreational facilities

Harford County-owned playgrounds, fishing areas, boat launches and other outdoor recreational facilities that had been closed were reopened Thursday, consistent with Gov. Larry Hogan’s amended executive order Wednesday that eased restrictions on these facilities.
“On this beautiful spring day we are reopening all county-owned outdoor recreation spaces permitted yesterday by Gov. Hogan,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a prepared statement issued Thursday morning. “Please remember to maintain social distancing and follow all safety precautions as you continue to enjoy Harford County’s public parks!”
Most Harford County parks have been open throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Updates on the latest reopening will be published on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/225/Parks-Recreation