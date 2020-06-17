Harford Mall is set to reopen Saturday after being closed for past three months due to coronavirus

The Harford Mall in Bel Air will reopen Saturday with a list of proactive and protective measures in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The mall’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Roughly three months ago, Harford County’s lone mall was shut down when Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the closing of all malls across the state effective March 19. Following Hogan’s statewide order last week, restrictions on malls, casinos, gyms and more will be lifted as of 5 p.m. Friday with capacity limits and public health protective measures.
“The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners and the communities we serve is always a top priority. As such, we have implemented a number of protective measures to keep our employees, retail partners and community healthy,” a statement on the Harford Mall’s website reads.
“We are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will follow guidelines put into place by the CDC as well as other local health and governmental agencies.”
The statement also lists the following guidelines set forth by local officials and health departments:
- Visitors and employees are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
- Groups of more than 10 will be prohibited from congregating in the mall common area.
- All mall events are canceled or postponed until further notice.
- Available food court seating will be limited to comply with social distance guidelines.
- The children’s play area, kiddie rides, soft-seating areas, common area gathering spaces and drinking fountains are closed until further notice.
- Everyone entering the premises will be required to wear a mask or protective face covering.
- Hand sanitizer units will be placed throughout the mall.
- Temperature checks will be conducted on all mall management, security and janitorial staff at the start of each shift. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or anyone experiencing other symptoms will be required to return home.
- All high-traffic common areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently with an enhanced focus on all touch points.
- Each store and restaurant in the mall is required to follow applicable guidelines set forth by government orders, including occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.
Harford Mall, which opened in 1972, has a combination of more than 60 businesses for retail and food. As stores reopen this weekend, they will appear on the mall’s website.
In the Central Maryland area, the Towson Town Center, The Mall in Columbia and the Westfield Annapolis mall have announced they will reopen Saturday, and the TownMall of Westminster is set to reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, all with modified hours and new safety measures in place.