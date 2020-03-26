Harford County libraries now closed indefinitely to prevent coronavirus spread

Harford County Public Library will remain closed indefinitely to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
The due date for materials currently out is June 1. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period. Customers are encouraged to stay home and keep their items at home, too, until the crisis is over. Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.
“We live in unprecedented times, and we want our customers to know the library is always there for them,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a prepared release. “We welcome customers to use our online resources that are available for all members of the family, to help them learn, to be engaged and to provide fun ways to stay busy during these days of social distancing.”
Library customers can visit the website, HCPLonline.org, for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more for all ages.
The library’s listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about COVID-19 is being updated regularly and may be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.