Harford’s libraries now closing to prevent coronavirus spread

The library has unlimited access 24/7 through its website at HCPLonline.org to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more for all ages. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period along with extending due dates until April 15. Customers are encouraged to stay home and keep their items at home, too, until the crisis is over, according to the release.