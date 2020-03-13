Harford’s libraries now closing to prevent coronavirus spread

Harford County Public Library is closing all branches starting Sunday through March 31, to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This has been a difficult decision to make, but given the circumstances surrounding the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, closing our libraries is in the best interest of our community," said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our extensive online resources are available 24/7 for our customers at HCPLOnline.org."
The library has unlimited access 24/7 through its website at HCPLonline.org to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more for all ages. The library is waiving all fines and fees during this period along with extending due dates until April 15. Customers are encouraged to stay home and keep their items at home, too, until the crisis is over, according to the release.
Updates will be shared through social media, the library website and eNews as the situation changes.
Earlier in the week, the library announced it was canceling or postponing events and programs.