Harford County public libraries cancel programs and events through March

Harford County Public Library is suspending all public programs and events starting Friday through the end of March. The programs are being suspended as a precaution to protect against the coronavirus.
Suspended programs include storytimes, classes, workshops, tours, meetings, author visits, conferences and other activities, according to a news release.
In addition, the library is canceling all meeting room bookings until the end of March. All outreach activities will be suspended including visits by the Rolling Reader, Silver Reader, Partners in Reading, Opening the Gift and Sharing the Gift.
“Harford County Public Library’s priority is on providing credible information, resources and services throughout the county as we face a difficult public health situation. We are at a point where social distancing becomes critical to help slow the spread of the virus and to do our best effort in protecting our community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, said in a prepared statement.
“This was a very difficult decision to make as our library events and services are important resources for our community,” she said. “As we work through this crisis, the above actions may be modified, and we will keep our community updated.”
All Harford County Public Library branches will remain open during normal business hours to provide access to materials, computers, WiFi and other resources., according to the release. The library is open 24/7 through the website at HCPLonline.org with free access to eBooks, eMovies, eMagazines, research databases and more.
The library is also continuously updating its listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about COVID-19. It can be found at HCPLonline.org/coronavirus.php.