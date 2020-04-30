Harford County’s high school graduation ceremonies pushed back to second week of June

Harford County Public Schools is still working out the details to try to give its seniors “the best and most personal graduation we can,” and to do so, have pushed ceremonies to the second week of June.
Superintendent Sean Bulson made the announcement in a video address posted to the school system’s YouTube page Thursday afternoon.
Graduation ceremonies, previously scheduled to begin May 22 and continue through May 28, will now take place the week of June 8 to 12, Bulson said.
“Our plans are still underway for the type of graduation celebrations we are able to hold for our students, but we do know we need to move the dates back a little bit,” he said. "There’s a lot that goes into changing the format of the graduations, we have to comply with the governor’s executive order and all social distancing guidelines.
“While we continue to work on providing the best and most personal graduation we can, we know we do need to move the date. We will have more information about this soon.”
Details on what the ceremonies might look like were not clear Thursday.
Most graduation ceremonies in Harford County have been held at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on the campus of Harford Community College in recent years, with the exception of Havre de Grace High, which continues to have its ceremony take place at the school.
In his video address, Bulson also discussed the HCPS Digital Learning Survey, the importance of the 2020 Census, postponing kindergarten and Pre-K registration, and congratulating the county’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Harford Tech’s Beth White.