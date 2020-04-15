Harford reporting its first ‘probable’ coronavirus deaths

Harford County has its first deaths likely related to the new coronavirus, as the Maryland Department of Health began announcing “probable” deaths due to COVID-19 for the first time on Wednesday.
Three people have likely died in Harford due to the respiratory disease, according to state data.
“A death is classified as probable if the person’s death certificate lists COVID19 as the cause of death, but it has not yet been confirmed by a laboratory test,” tweeted Kata D. Hall, Gov. Larry Hogan’s deputy communications director.
Details of the three probable deaths were not immediately available.
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Harford went up by five on Wednesday, to 152.
The Aberdeen ZIP code 21001, showed eight confirmed cases of coronavirus there. It is the first time that community has registered since the state began releasing data by ZIP code earlier this week. For privacy purposes, the state does not list the number of cases by ZIP code if it is seven of fewer.
Bel Air and Edgewood remain the most affected communities in Harford. There are 42 total confirmed cases between Bel Air’s two ZIP codes and 34 confirmed cases in Edgewood.
Abingdon (16), Forest Hill (13) and Joppa (13) are the only other ZIP codes in Harford with more than seven confirmed cases.
Statewide, the number of cases surpassed 10,000 for the first time, including 413 Marylanders reported to have died from the virus — 349 confirmed and 64 probable deaths.
This story may be updated.