List: Harford County coronavirus related closures, cancellations and postponements

Please send all closings, cancellations and postponements of activities and events to: wcarter@theaegis.com for inclusion on this list.
Harford County Public Schools are closed beginning March 16 through March 27, along with all other public school systems in Maryland.
Harford Community College closed last week and, following spring break, will begin an online learning environment starting March 23.
The John Carroll School is closing beginning March 16 through March 27, and will also shift to online learning during that time.
Harford County Parks and Recreation programs, activities and facilities are closed.
County government-sponsored events are cancelled through March 31.
Meetings of county advisory boards are cancelled through March 31.
Harford County senior centers in Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston and Havre de Grace closed Friday until further notice. They will continue to operate as activity centers for all ages after 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Harford County Public Library canceled all programs and events through the end of March, including the genealogy conference scheduled for March 28. The libraries themselves will remain open during normal business hours.
The Richlin Catering & Event Center in Edgewood has canceled or postponed some larger events, but said it would remain open for smaller gatherings and work with organizers.