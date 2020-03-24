Harford Community College campus will remain closed through end of spring semester

Harford Community College will remain closed through the remainder of the spring semester to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, its interim president announced Tuesday.
Student returned from spring break Monday and began taking classes online. The college will continue moving forward in an online-only learning and working environment through at least May 16, Jacqueline Jackson, the college’s interim president, said in a prepared release.
“I understand that this news may seem abrupt; however, we feel that a prolonged campus closure is the only way to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect the health of our students and employees," Jackson said. "Departments will be meeting this week to determine what additional action is required to support students and employees throughout the campus closure.”
All campus events scheduled through May 16 will also be canceled or postponed.
The college originally announced it would cancel all classes on March 12 and 13, two days ahead of the scheduled spring break, with the campus remaining closed through March 23, while classes would be moved online.
The college will make a determination on when to reopen campus and resume face-to-face instruction.