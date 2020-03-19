‘Not really a playbook for this’: Harford’s golf courses are open despite coronavirus concerns

While schools, restaurants and many other parts of everyday life are closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Harford County’s golf courses remain open for business.
All seven 18-hole courses, five public and two private, are taking precautions, but are open.
At Mountain Branch Golf Club in Joppa, play is definitely up and has been due to the mild winter. The course is open with no out of ordinary restrictions, but suggestions and more than routine cleaning are in place. That goes for all the courses.
Club pro, Matt Summers, says that golf events scheduled for Mountain Branch as early as late April have not yet been affected.
“That being said, we are waiting on mandates and guidelines," Summers said. “There’s not really a playbook for this.”
Summers says the suggestions in the carts are for players to limit touching some parts used in a round of golf such as flag sticks.
Ruggles Golf Course in Aberdeen, the military owned course, is clearly under the government guidelines.
Currently open, no tee times are being taken due to not knowing when and if the course is told to close.
Also in Aberdeen, Wetlands Golf Course is open with no restrictions. The grille is still open, but for carry-out only.
Bulle Rock Golf Course, which was recently sold, is open as well with no added restrictions. Buffets, banquets and dinners have been canceled, per Mike Corriggio, golf shop manager at Bulle Rock.
“No changes to golf outings at this point,” Corriggio said.
To the north in Street, Geneva Farm Golf Course is open for play, where course superintendent Jim Walls says they are short staffed because of the situation we are experiencing.
Like the other courses, carts are being sanitized at Geneva Farm.
Currently nothing has been postponed or canceled, but there are events on the horizon.
“Three large outings that we’re worried about,” Walls said. "Those events are scheduled for late April and early May.
“We’re taking as many precautions as we can,” Walls added.
Maryland Golf and Country Clubs and Winters Run Golf Club, both private courses in Bel Air, are open to members and both have released statements to members.
Just across the Susquehanna River in Perryville, Furnace Bay Golf Course is open, too, under direction of owner Shelby Haley.
The course snack bar is closed and will not open until we get past the curve, noted Haley, and the course will be closed Monday and Tuesday for aeration, he said.