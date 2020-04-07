Fourth Harford sheriff’s deputy tests positive for coronavirus

A fourth Harford County Sheriff’s deputy has tested positive for coronavirus, the office announced Tuesday.
The deputy was working in the Investigative Services Bureau temporarily, sheriff’s office spokesperson Cristie Hopkins said. He was not working in the same building as the previous three positive cases, and his assignment required minimal, “if any,” interaction with the public, Hopkins said. He had been out of the workplace since April 4.
“Appropriate measures to sanitize the office building are currently underway,” Hopkins said.
Three other sheriff’s office personnel tested positive for the virus — the first being a supervisor in the Investigative Services Bureau, which the office confirmed Friday, and two detectives in the unit, whose tests returned positive on Monday.
Six other sheriff’s office employees have been tested, one of those tests came back negative on Monday, Hopkins said. The office is still awaiting results of the five other tests.
Currently, 44% of the office’s civilian personnel are teleworking, Hopkins said.
This story may be updated.