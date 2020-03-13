Harford Executive Barry Glassman announces closure of parks and rec programs; county government events

No additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Harford, County Executive Barry Glassman said Friday, however public health officials expect the number of cases to grow as testing increases, he made announcements of closures and activities being suspended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, the county announce its four senior centers would be closed until further notice starting today.
On Friday, Glassman said all parks and recreation programs, activities and facilities are closed; county government events and meetings of county advisory boards are cancelled through March 31; and out of state travel for county employees was suspended.
“I am also recommending that all county groups and organizations cancel large gatherings of 250 or more until further notice,” Glassman said in a prepared statement.
He encouraged social distancing — standing at least 6 feet apart — covering your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough, washing your hands, and above all, staying home if you are sick.
“These recommendations are consistent with guidelines I have received from the Maryland Department of Health,” he said in the statement. “I will re-evaluate my decisions as needed and I will keep you informed.”
County government remains open for business. Glassman encourged the use of online services as much as possible to minimize visits to county offices, and call ahead to departments if in-person meetings are necessary. Online services and contact information is on the county website, www.harfordcountymd.gov.
“Stay calm, stay informed, and we will get through this together,” Glassman said in the statement.