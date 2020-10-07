Report: Westminster Healthcare Center failed to properly isolate residents, notify families of COVID-19 cases

Westminster Healthcare Center has had, in total as of Oct. 6, 92 COVID-19 cases among residents and 16 among staffers, six of whom were Carroll County residents, according to county health department data. Nineteen of those residents have died as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, all in April and May, health department spokesperson Rachel Turner said. The most recent case reported from the facility, she said, was sourced to a staffer who lives outside Carroll and was confirmed Sept. 1.