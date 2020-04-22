Westminster-based property manager using crowdfunding to help tenants during pandemic: ‘We’re a community’

A recent NARPM nationwide survey showed most renters were current with making April payments despite the shutdown of businesses, furloughs, layoffs and other economic troubles resulting from the coronavirus, also known as the COVID-19 disease it causes. Close to 1,100 of the NARPM’s 6,500 members participated in the survey, according to an April 16 news release, and the data showed more than 40% of property managers had 91-100% of their tenants able to pay April’s rent in full and on time.