Owners of Villa Pizza in TownMall of Westminster decide not to reopen after coronavirus-related closure

While the TownMall of Westminster was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a pizza store inside was unable to offer even carryout, leading to financial hardships and a decision to close for good.
Villa Pizza owners, married couple Vinnie and Teresa Fascelli, decided earlier in June to close their franchise after almost 35 years at TownMall. Their daughter-in-law, Meagan Warehime, took to Facebook to make the official announcement June 20.
“With not being able to even do carry out because the mall wouldn’t even allow access to just the restaurant,” she said in the post.
According to Warehime, since March 16, the couple has had to pay rent on the restaurant but was not able to generate any income from it.
“We make no money for paying all the rent for the mall for nothing,” Vinnie said. “It’s better being a worker for something else. We’ll try to find something in Westminster because I love this town over 30 years. You never know, maybe tomorrow we find something else.”
Lisa Martin, owner of art studio COB51, also decided not to reopen her location in the mall, and is moving her shop to Hanover, Pennsylvania. Martin previously said TownMall allowed its tenants a two-month deferment on rent, if businesses applied for it, during the pandemic, though there was no free period.
A mall representative did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
Hand sanitizing stations were added for shoppers, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, a spokesperson said soon before the mall’s reopening. All Maryland malls were closed on Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders March 19.
Since he was about 10 years old, Vinnie had been in his family business of making pizza back in Italy and took pride in the quality of food he and his wife made together at Villa Pizza.
“It was everything good,” he said. “The reason we closed it up was about the food. Everybody, they love my food, the Italian food.”
Vinnie praises his wife Teresa and the quality of her sauce and her Italian cooking.
After over 40 years of marriage, according to Vinnie, even after a rough day, they put their best food forward and always worked together.
“Sometimes I’m right, sometimes she’s right,” he said. “Thank God, we’re strong people.”
According to Vinnie, he and Teresa are mostly sad to be saying goodbye to the community. Customers have stopped him while running errands and have been disappointed to hear him say that he’s closing.
“Everybody love us. We appreciate all the times [the customers] come,” Vinnie said. “I feel good because they love us.”
During the pandemic, Vinnie has been keeping busy at home. “I try to occupy something, clean up, whatever I got to do something,” he said.
According to Warehime, Vinnie and Teresa have also been able to spend more time with family because they haven’t been at the restaurant.
“They worked 80, sometimes 100 hours a week during Christmas week and gotten to come up to the house,” Warehime said. “They’ve gotten to come up to the house, they’ve gotten to see their daughter, spend time with other members of their own family. So, they’re getting to spend a little bit more family time during the pandemic.”
Vinnie hopes to possibly open another establishment in the future because it’s important for him to keep busy because it makes him feel better.
“I still want to do something,” he said. “I’m almost 67 years old, I feel I work more, I like it.”
Times editor Pat Stoetzer contributed to this article.