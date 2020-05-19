Inmate of Sykesville correctional facility dies of COVID-19, family says, alleging they were left in dark

An inmate has died of COVID-19 after contracting the virus at Central Maryland Correctional Facility in Sykesville, his family says.
Jason McIntire died at Carroll Hospital at 43 years old on Monday, less than a week after being admitted to the hospital, according to his mother, Brenda Bowen.
Bowen of Ijamsville typically visited Jason once a week before the COVID-19 pandemic, and after that she would video chat with him. They spoke on May 11 and had planned to talk again May 13, but his call never came.
“It’s a big shock,” Bowen said.
Bowen said she contacted the correctional facility to inquire about her son’s health. Jason previously told her he wasn’t feeling well, so she was worried, she said. Prison staff told her that she needed to speak to the facility administrator, James Harris, but she wasn’t able to get connected with him.
Harris did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Nor did a spokesperson for the Sykesville facility.
Mark Vernarelli, a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which operates the facility, said in an email Tuesday that, “due to medical privacy laws,” the department does not comment on individual cases.
“For security reasons, the Department does not notify the family if an inmate is transported to an outside hospital for additional inpatient care,” Vernarelli said. However, “The hospital will notify the DPSCS regional medical director if the inmate has a threat of imminent death and resuscitate or do not resuscitate orders are required. At that point, the next of kin will be notified.”
It’s unclear whether that was done in McIntire’s case and, if so, whether an order to resuscitate or not was issued.
The Carroll County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon confirmed a Central Maryland Correctional Facility inmate had died of the coronavirus.
Gerry McIntire, Jason’s father, said his son had been sentenced in a plea deal to one year for fourth-degree sexual contact and 10 years, with all but four suspended, for “solicit intimidate/influence juror.” He was served those sentences consecutively, with five years of supervised probation.
On May 14, Bowen got a call from someone at Carroll Hospital, asking for permission to perform a medical procedure on Jason. Bowen didn’t know Jason had been admitted Tuesday and had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
After that phone call, Bowen said, employees of the correctional facility told hospital employees they could not provide further information about her son’s health.
Gerry McIntire said there was a lack of communication from the correctional facility.
“Very little was conveyed to me,” he said. “When he arrived he was very sick.”
Gerry, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Bowen said Jason had made three requests for medical attention before he was admitted to the hospital.
Nancy McIntire, Jason’s stepmother who also lives in of Harpers Ferry, feels the prison kept the family in the dark.
“The prison blocked the hospital from giving us any knowledge of anything," she said. “He had no one to advocate for him medically.”
Gerry said it feels as if Jason was handed a life sentence.
Emma McIntire, Jason’s 14-year-old sister, said, “I know him, and he would definitely want other people not to go what he went through.”
This story will be updated.