Sykesville approves grant program to support businesses hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

Sykesville’s town council approved a micro-grant program to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The micro-grant program will award $1,250 to eligible business owners who apply, with no repayment due. The grant is allowed to be used for rent payments, mortgage payments, utilities and regular overhead costs, but not any accrued debt or expenses incurred before March 15.
The council voted unanimously to approve the program.
At the April 27 town council meeting, Councilman Jeremiah Schofield introduced a draft of the proposal for the micro-grant. After discussing the amount of the proposed grant, the council decided to hold a public hearing and hold a vote May 11.
There was only one comment from the public during the public hearing; the resident expressed his opposition to the micro-grant program.
Home-based businesses, churches, nonprofits, banks and financial institutions, investment real-estate entities, and government agencies may not apply for the program. To apply, businesses must be registered entities in good standing with the State of Maryland, have a physical establishment within Sykesville, have no more than 25 full-time employees as of March 1, be engaged in activities currently regulated or impacted by the COVID-19 Maryland state of emergency, demonstrate a loss of business revenue of 50% or more related to COVID-19, and have no pre-existing tax liens or legal judgments.
The applications will be posted on the on the town’s site Wednesday, according to Mayor Ian Shaw, and can be submitted starting at 10 a.m. on May 15.