Sykesville approves grant program to support businesses hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

Home-based businesses, churches, nonprofits, banks and financial institutions, investment real-estate entities, and government agencies may not apply for the program. To apply, businesses must be registered entities in good standing with the State of Maryland, have a physical establishment within Sykesville, have no more than 25 full-time employees as of March 1, be engaged in activities currently regulated or impacted by the COVID-19 Maryland state of emergency, demonstrate a loss of business revenue of 50% or more related to COVID-19, and have no pre-existing tax liens or legal judgments.