Lax Max Lacrosse Tournament canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Lax Max Lacrosse Tournament, one of the larger recreational weekend events in Carroll County, was canceled as a result of continued health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Snitzer, the Lax Max tournament and events director, announced this in an email sent to team coaches, managers and program administrators affiliated with the event on Tuesday. The tournament was scheduled to take place two weeks after the projected re-opening of the state in accordance with Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order.
The Pikesville-based tournament celebrated its 25th year in 2019, as well as its ninth straight year in Carroll County, and has hosted more than 6,000 teams from throughout the United States and Canada. It remains a regional qualifier for the IMG National Lacrosse Championship that takes place in November in Bradenton, Florida.
Last year’s Lax Max event fielded 70 teams, mostly from the recreational level, according to the tournament’s website. The number of teams surpassed 120 in 2018 and has hosted up to 275 in the past.
This decision is based on the current actions of the Maryland state government, the surrounding counties and the area youth lacrosse leagues, according to the email.
Snitzer said if, in the near future, a concrete date could be secured, Lax Max would consider sponsoring an event if the interest was there.
Lisa Carroll, the Carroll County Recreation and Parks Bureau Chief of Recreation, said the department is responsible for renting out field space for Lax Max and providing on-site assistance when necessary.
“We like to see the tournament come to town because it brings people into Carroll County,” Carroll said. “It’s a nice little economic boost and it’s rare not to see it here. It’s disappointing.”
All regular, in-person Carroll County Recreation and Parks sponsored programs and events including all recreation council activities have been canceled through June 30, according to the Carroll County government website.
This includes events such as the Piney Run & Bear Branch Summer Nature Camps and Teens on the Go. Cabin rentals at Hashawha Environmental Center and pavilion rentals at all county parks have also been canceled.
Full refunds will be processed for all programs and reservations canceled due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.