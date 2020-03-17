Second case of coronavirus announced in Carroll County

A family member of the first man found with the coronavirus in Carroll County has contracted the disease, according to the county health department.
The second Carroll countian with the coronavirus, known by the disease it causes, COVID-19, is a woman in her 30s with mild symptoms, a Tuesday morning news release from the Carroll County Health Department states. She is in good condition and is recovering at home.
The first Carroll case, a man in his 40s, was announced Friday afternoon. The health department is not releasing where in the county the two people have traveled, citing a need to protect their identities.
“We are very grateful that Carroll County’s first two cases are experiencing extremely mild illness and are being very cooperative with public health guidelines,” Ed Singer, Carroll County health officer, says in the release.
The health department is investigating these cases with the help of the Maryland Department of Health, the release reads. Communicable disease nurses will identify people who had contact with the patients and advise them of any actions to take. The health department will share information, as soon as possible, if any risk to the public is identified.
“We know people all across the county and the country are being asked to adhere to sweeping restrictions on their activity,” Stephen Wantz, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said in the release. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we believe this social distancing is critical to saving lives in our community.”
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
The number of confirmed cases in Maryland stands at 37 as of Tuesday morning, according to the Maryland Department of Health website, though the second Carroll case was not included in that total.
In following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Larry Hogan declared Monday that gatherings of 50 people or more should be postponed or cancelled. He also ordered nonessential businesses such as bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to close.
As of 8:53 a.m. Tuesday, the coronavirus had resulted in 85 deaths in the United States out of more than 4,600 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday.
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 web page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.