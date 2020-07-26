‘The forgotten industry’: Westminster business calls on Congress to provide COVID-19 relief to bus companies

“COVID-19 has hurt small businesses across our state, including many local, family-owned motorcoach companies,” Van Hollen wrote in an email Thursday. “These businesses provide crucial transportation services for both commuters and long-distance travelers, and also support Maryland and the national capital region’s tourism industry. The Congress must continue working to provide support to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ll be looking for ways to include this relief in the next package.”