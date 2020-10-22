What’s remdesivir? COVID-19 treatment used on Trump also given to some Carroll Hospital patients.

A patient must also not have any liver or kidney issues, he said, because a side effect of remdesivir is raising blood levels of liver enzymes, higher levels of which can indicate injury or damage to the liver. Other side effects include nausea, sweating and low blood pressure. Side effects are presented to patients in a fact sheet prior to them deciding whether they’d like to take remdesivir, Olszyk said. He wasn’t aware of any reported side effects among Carroll Hospital patients.