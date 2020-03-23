Amid coronavirus-related cancellations causing blood shortage, Keymar church hosts drive

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage created by an “unprecedented” number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
While others were canceling, Keysville Evangelical Lutheran Church in Keymar held a blood drive Monday, March 23 and, according to Rebecca Engel, one of the organizers, this drive had more registered participants than they’ve ever seen.
“People have called and wanted to give, that we don’t usually have on the schedule,” Engel said.
Special precautions were taken.
The Red Cross has implemented measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers keep both donors and staff safe. Those measures include checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive, providing hand sanitizer for use before a drive and the donation process, spacing beds to follow social distancing practices where they can and increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment, according to the release.
Keysville followed the new measures according to Engel. In addition, they only had three people at a time give blood.
Because of the shortage, people really wanted to donate, she said.
“I told everybody that we call that, of course, we’d take their temperature beforehand and most of them are satisfied,” said Engle. “There’s a few that have small babies in a family or have had an illness and they don’t want to give and of course I said ‘please don’t come.' We don’t want anything like that to happen but we’re just being proactive about the whole thing. Not many people have expressed any fears, which I am surprised about."
According to Regina Boothe Bratton, external communications manager for the Red Cross, as of Sunday there were 6,500 blood drives cancelled nationwide, resulting in more than 200,000 uncollected units of blood.
“That is an unprecedented number,” said Bratton. “So, it’s a real serious situation. ... This is a severe blood shortage.”
People were able to register on site at the Keysville church event, so they could get as many donations as possible. Engel claimed she hadn’t see a shortage like this one before in her 20 years of volunteering for blood drives.
“They’re always short on blood but they have had to cancel so many blood drives because of the colleges and high schools being closes and the churches, where they normally hold the events," said Engel. "They’re closed so they can’t get in so they have lost so many drives, that’s the hard part.”
The Red Cross is getting the word out about the shortage to make sure people are aware so they can help. The shortage has led to preservation tactics with the blood for serious cases.
“It’s not just a Red Cross issue, it is a blood industry issue. We’re all experiencing the pain and it’s really putting patient care in jeopardy," said Bratton. "Elective surgeries have been cancelled left and right, dental procedures cancelled because we need to preserve the blood for the most critical cases.”
More than 80 percent of the blood collected from the Red Cross comes from these drives, according to the release.
There is one other blood drive in Carroll County scheduled for this week. It is set for Thursday at Sandy Mountain United Methodist Church at 2101 Old Westminster Pike in Finksburg from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Willing donors are encouraged to call1-800-Red-Cross or redcrossblood.org to get updated information, according to Bratton.