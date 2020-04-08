Police investigating report of people intentionally coughing on others in Mount Airy Safeway amid coronavirus

It was reported to police that people were seen intentionally coughing and sneezing on others that were who were abiding by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the post. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is spread through droplets, such as those expelled in a cough or sneeze. Health and government officials are urging “social distancing” practices, such as remaining at least 6 feet from others, to limit spread.