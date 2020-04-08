Police investigating report of people intentionally coughing on others in Mount Airy Safeway amid coronavirus

Mount Airy police are investigating after people allegedly intentionally coughed on others at a grocery store Tuesday evening.
According to a statement the Mount Airy Police Department posted to its Facebook page, the incident occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Safeway in the Mount Airy Shopping Center off Ridgeville Boulevard, though police were not notified until several hours later.
It was reported to police that people were seen intentionally coughing and sneezing on others that were who were abiding by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the post. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is spread through droplets, such as those expelled in a cough or sneeze. Health and government officials are urging “social distancing” practices, such as remaining at least 6 feet from others, to limit spread.
The Mount Airy Police Department is investigating from the incident, according to their Facebook post, which did not specify whether there are any specific suspects or whether they might have spread the coronavirus.
“Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated,” the department said in the post.
If anyone observed the incident or has information, they can contact Detective Kelly at 301-703-1375 or at kelly@mountairymd.gov.
This story will be updated.