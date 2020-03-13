CCPS will provide meals free to all children, teens while schools are closed

Carroll County Public Schools released specifics Friday on its plan to distribute free meals to all children and teens during the state-mandated period of school closure designed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The Emergency Feeding Program will provide meals to anyone under 18, whether a CCPS student or not, at no charge Monday through Friday.
“Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service,” the school system wrote in a news release Friday.
The youths must be present to receive meals at one of the areas designated by CCPS for drive-up or walk-up food service. The sites are:
Manchester
· Immanuel Lutheran Church Parking Lot Pick up (immediately across from Manchester Elementary School) 10 a.m.- noon, 3184 Church St., Manchester.
South Carroll area
· South Carroll High School Parking Lot Pick up 10 a.m.- noon, 1300 W. Old Liberty Road.
Taneytown
· Taneytown Elementary School: Parking Lot Pick up 10 a.m.- noon, 100 Kings Drive, Taneytown.
Westminster
· Robert Moton Elementary Parking Lot Pick up 10 a.m.- noon, 1413 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157
· William Winchester Elementary Parking Lot Pick up 10 a.m.- noon, 70 Monroe Street, Westminster, MD 21157
· Bishop Garth Park, noon-12:30 p.m. and Food Van Stop Distribution, Corner of Center Street and Bishop Street, Westminster, MD 21157
· Dutterer Park 1-1:30 p.m. Food Van Stop Distribution, Dutterer Way, Westminster, MD 21157
Superintendent Steven Lockard was among several county officials who spoke at a news conference on Friday afternoon announcing the first confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the county.
Friday marked the last day of school until at least Monday, March 30. Students were given take-home materials to work on and online sites to use in the interim.
“We have been sharing information for many weeks regarding COVID-19 with out parents and our staff. All of that has gone through our health department," Lockard said at the news conference. “I thank teachers and staff for working so quickly and efficiently over the last few weeks to begin to put [take-home and online materials] together in consideration of a closure.”
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 am. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor.
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.