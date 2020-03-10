In response to coronavirus, McDaniel College announces restrictions, is planning for spring break travel

McDaniel College on Tuesday announced restrictions and guidelines it has implemented in response to the spreading coronavirus.
Any students at the Westminster college who travel on a cruise ship or who are returning from a country designated by the State Department Travel Advisory as Level 2, 3, or 4 because of the coronavirus will not be allowed to return to the campus until self-quarantining for 14 days, spokeswoman Cheryl Knauer said Tuesday. This is in addition to a prohibition on international travel affiliated with the college.
When asked how many students this might affect, Knauer could not immediately provide a number. She said the college has not recalled any students who are currently studying abroad.
College officials are “discouraging College-affiliated travel to locations within the United States where states of emergency have been declared related to significant numbers of cases of COVID-19,” Knauer said in an email, referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Anyone who does travel to such locations, including California, Washington state and New York City, is also asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to the campus.
In addition, college officials have asked students who have traveled outside of a 100-mile radius from the campus to submit their plans to an online registry at https://mcdaniel.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9RKqqbRDKpOwxmd.
A college news release states that “because this is a dynamic and ever-changing situation," college officials plan to issue an updated memorandum on March 19 with guidance for students, faculty and staff who are returning to the campus after spring break, which is scheduled to run from March 13 to March 22.
Students are also not permitted to host “visitors who have been exposed to the virus, whose school is temporarily closed due to the virus, or who have recently traveled to one of the areas specified in the College’s Travel Restrictions,” according to the college’s online page for coronavirus updates.
A coronavirus information session will be held Tuesday, March 10, at 7:45 p.m. in Big Baker Chapel.