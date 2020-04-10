Staff member at Lorien nursing home in Mount Airy tests positive for coronavirus, letter states

An employee at the Lorien nursing home facility in Mount Airy has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a letter to residents and families dated April 9, it was reported that the staff member had not been in the facility for 13 days and, prior to that time, had been wearing a mask. It’s not clear from the letter why the employee was wearing a mask at that time, as the letter acknowledges that Lorien facilities did not enact universal mask wearing until April 2.
The announcement comes just days after the Lorien facility in Taneytown confirmed that two residents there had tested positive for COVID-19, though, according to Lorien Mount Airy facility Administrator Suzanne Giangrasso, no residents at that facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
The letter Mount Airy staff sent to residents and families noted that all employees are being screened for fever upon entering the facility; that any staff member with symptoms of any illness are being sent home; and that anyone who tests positive or has had contact with a coronavirus-positive person must be cleared by the Maryland Department of Health before they return to work.
Lorien has also created new units in all its nursing homes — but not assisted living facilities — an admission unit where any coronavirus-negative resident returning from the hospital will remain for 14 days, and a COVID-19 unit for any resident who is coronavirus positive.
The coronavirus is especially dangerous for older adults and anyone with compromised health. Gov. Larry Hogan has said that at least 90 nursing homes in the state have COVID-19 cases, and his administration has created “strike teams” to support such facilities seeing outbreaks. State officials could not confirm Friday afternoon whether such teams had been sent to Carroll.
As of Thursday evening, the latest figures available, Carroll County has seen 205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths, with many of both coming from one of two other nursing home facilities.
At Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, 81 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive, and 18 residents there have died.
At Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, 21 residents and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and one person has died. One member of the wider community has died as well.
Nationwide, as of Friday afternoon, the coronavirus had resulted in more than 18,000 deaths in the United States out of more than 486,000 people who have tested positive for the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization deemed the coronavirus a pandemic March 11.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.
Latest Coronavirus
Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.