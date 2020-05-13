Carroll County school board, commissioners collaborating on budgets amid coronavirus-related uncertainty

In a joint meeting of Carroll County’s Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, the two bodies struck a cooperative tone as both face turmoil, with budget deadlines looming, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
To start the meeting, the commissioners paused to vote to renew the county’s state of emergency, put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic, for 30 more days. They did this in order to remain eligible for emergency funding and reimbursements. The board can choose to end the state of emergency earlier than the 30 days if they choose.
Throughout the meeting, commissioners and board members commented on the importance of communication. They were pleased that the two boards were working together even in adverse conditions for the budget.
Budget
BOE President Donna Sivigny took a minute to lament that back in January, the school budget had been “in a really good spot” with the ability to make progress toward long-term goals.
Ted Zaleski, director of management and budget, spoke about how budget planning during the pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is defined by uncertainty.
“We have to adopt the budget. We have to make certain assumptions. But there’s a lot we don’t know, and we don’t even know when we’re going to know what we need to know,” he said. Overall, the draft of the county budget is $1.2 million smaller than the previous year.
The commissioners at this time are looking at revisiting the budget, and going through the entire process again in the fall. They hope that they’ll have more answers then and can start plugging money back into various departments.
Commissioner Steve Wantz said CCPS was “in the front of our minds” when they talked about taking another look in the fall.
In the longer-term projections, the county budget staff are currently looking at going back to a 3% per year increase for the school system after the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted. Back in January, they had been planning for about a 3.1% increase for FY21.
Wantz asked what the school system was looking at for cost savings to balance their budget.
Sivigny said that at a high level, the big piece was negotiations with employee groups. These negotiations have confidentiality protections that prevent specifics being discussed in an open meeting. CCPS staff have also found some system savings and are looking at the positions they had planned to add this year.
A more detailed discussion was planned for a school board budget work session scheduled for the next day, May 13, at noon.
“We are going to have to rethink the approach to the budget we had proposed just a few months ago,” Superintendent Steve Lockard said. “I’m going to advocate for the school system every chance I get; that’s my job. But I’m also going to be a realist and understand the situation that we’re in.”
The school system will also look at what they have in reserve for emergencies in their fund balance, as well as some costs saved while school buildings are closed to students.
The school system is also looking at the uncertainty of when to go forward with certain planning and maintenance projects on their facilities. Though state legislation passed this year planned to open up more revenue for school facility projects, the state’s financial picture has also changed significantly due to COVID-19.
“I’m glad we’re attacking the problem, not attacking each other,” said Commissioner Dennis Frazier, R-District 3.
Response updates
The BOE and Carroll County Public Schools staff also gave a high-level overview of their COVID-19 response to the commissioners.
Jason Anderson, chief academic, equity and accountability officer, commented that it was like “building the plane as it’s flying,” and he and others expressed a hope that the response plans they put in place today could be useful if future generations have to face a pandemic again.
For those eager to hear about end-of-year procedures, including graduation, the school system plans to put out more information at its special meeting next week, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 20. This also will include procedures for giving belongings back to students and having students return items to schools.
Most recently, the school system sent out a survey to families about distance learning. Anderson said that 4,000 families had responded to from 7:30 Monday evening until 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In response to a question from Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, about students’ mental health, Chief of Schools Cindy McCabe said that counseling services have made contact with every student they were working with prior to the school closures, as well as those who have reached out for help afterward.
Sivigny said school psychologists and special education teachers will be needed to reintroduce students back into the classroom. Before the pandemic, the school system hoped to add positions in those areas.
“We thought that they were our highest priority several months ago, and now that need is even greater,” she said. “But we’re in a very difficult financial situation, and we’re going to have to try to work through that over the summer. How do we prioritize these resources? How do we best help our kids in a situation that’s been exacerbated tenfold over the last couple of months for our kids who are most at risk?”
BOE member Kenneth Kiler asked if there was progress in reaching about 1% of students who had not been reached by paper packet or online learning. Lockard shared that the number was down to about half a percentage point, and that some of those students might have moved and not yet re-registered.
As school administration and pupil personnel workers are trying to help students, there are “realities of health issues and job-loss issues, you name it, all associated with this pandemic, that are much more prevalent in people’s lives than ‘Did you turn the assignment in or no?’ So we want to make sure we’re attentive to that, understanding that as well,” he said.
Commissioner Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, also asked the school system to return with a report on the possible risks of pausing the work of the Freedom Elementary Redistricting Committee, and the board agreed. The committee was scheduled to present options for the overcrowding of Freedom Elementary School, but the board felt that they could not do their work successfully and transparently enough in the current conditions.
Rothstein said they had articulated the value of pausing, but wanted them to share the risks of pausing that process as well. The school is in his district, and a county adequate public facilities ordinance puts a hold on residential construction in the impact area of an overcrowded school.
The video of the meeting can be found on the county website or the county’s official YouTube channel.