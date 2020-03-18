Humane Society of Carroll County limits public access, sends animals to foster care in response to coronavirus

The Humane Society of Carroll County has implemented new procedures while staying in operation as concerns and closures relating to the coronavirus spread through the community.
According to Karen Baker, executive director of the Humane Society, new policies have been put into effect to protect their employees and the public, from sending animals to foster care to canceling public events.
“We have got to keep our staff going because we have animals in the building that need to be cared for,” Baker said.
The center is accepting animals, but by appointment only; anyone without an appointment will not be allowed inside. March 18 was the first day that the changes went into effect.
“We have prepared because we do realize that public loyalty coming in, and we’re going to be limited on how many animals we can get out to our adoption partners. So we have prepared for that by sending as many animals as possible out into foster care,” Baker said. “We’ve been fortunate that people have stepped up and taken animals into their homes during this time and then we’ll deal with each situation as it comes.”
Changes in procedures have also affected adoption.
“We do have adoption events in the community, so normally at pet stores and things like that. We do those twice a month; they have been canceled,” Baker said.
They are open for adoption six days a week, excluding Sunday, but appointments must be made.
They are also going to change the way they collect donations for their annual Kitten Shower scheduled for April 18; instead of having the event inside the building with games, they may ask the public to donate for the cats and the kittens that will be coming in this time of year and set up a safe donation area, according to Baker.
They also need donations from the public because of a large intake of rabbits.
“We have an area, there’s a table in our vestibule so that you can drop donations off and the staff is coming out throughout the day to bring those items in and sort them,” Baker said.
Even though they are still taking donations, they are not accepting any previously used items.
To reach someone at the Humane Society, call 410-848-4810. Animal Control, which is only handling high-priority calls, can be reached by calling that number and pressing 2, or emailing dkinna@carrollcountymd.gov.