Hoods Mill Landfill to close, payment options limited at Northern Landfill to help reduce spread of coronavirus

Out of an interest in preventing spread of the coronavirus, Carroll County’s commissioners voted Tuesday to close Hoods Mill Landfill in Woodbine, starting April 4, until further notice.
The Board of County Commissioners also voted in a session held remotely via live stream — both votes were unanimous — to limit payment options at Northern Landfill in Westminster to credit cards and checks only, effective immediately.
A county news release states: “Minimizing public contact helps limit the spread of COVID-19 and protects everyone’s health. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community, residents and businesses of Carroll County are asked to avoid all non-essential outings and close contact.”
The disposal of waste is considered an essential service, according to the governor’s orders relating to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
County officials previously expressed concern about increased risk of exposure after the two landfills experienced an influx of visitors.
Dwight Amoss, county landfill manager, last week said that 631 paying customers drove across the scales at the Northern Landfill to drop off trash March 21, and 278 did the same at Hoods Mill. That does not count those who came to dispose of recycling, metal or yard waste, he said.
On March 27, the county issued a news release recommending customers pay by credit card only at the Northern Landfill and discouraging trips that are not immediately necessary.
County officials suggest waiting until the state of emergency is lifted or contracting with a local hauler to dispose of waste and recycling. A list of licensed haulers can be found on the county’s website at County Residential Curb-side Haulers or through your local phone directory.