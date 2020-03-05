The respiratory disease has been confirmed in more than 93,000 cases globally, as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization. There have been 99 cases and 10 deaths in the United States across 13 states, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. In Maryland, as of Thursday evening, 17 patients have tested negative for COVID-19, the official name for coronavirus, and 14 more patients have tests pending, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s website. No patients have tested positive for the disease in Maryland.