Carroll County Health Department responds to COVID-19 safety complaints from ExpressCare locations

Complainants reported that people waiting in line for a COVID-19 test outside ExpressCare locations in Westminster and Eldersburg stood too close together and failed to wear masks, leading to a visit from the Carroll County Health Department.
Circumstances have since improved, according to Maurice Reid, CEO and medical director of ExpressCare Urgent Care Center. He said staff added more signs and sidewalk markings to amplify the importance of following safety measures while waiting, including standing at least 6 feet apart.
“Everyone was clamoring to get this rapid test,” Reid said Wednesday. Some people were waiting outside ExpressCare two hours before the business opened at 10 a.m., he said, before staff were present to enforce procedures. Lines were longer at the Westminster location than in Eldersburg.
The health department received a complaint Aug. 12 from the state’s tip line about unsafe long lines for COVID-19 testing at the Eldersburg location, according to health department spokesperson Maggie Kunz. County health department staff followed up that same day, she said, but COVID-19 testing was already done for the day.
“The manager of the facility said they had put tape markers on the sidewalk to encourage social distancing,” Kunz wrote in an email. “Also, the majority of chairs were removed from the waiting area at our staff’s recommendation.”
The health department got a similar complaint about the Westminster facility, and county Health Officer Ed Singer visited the site Aug. 14, according to Kunz.
Reid said they’ve since made sure there is clear signage and markings for where people should stand while they wait, adding they did have signs in the first place but added more. He said they’ve always advised people to wear face coverings.
Kunz confirmed ExpressCare made the requested changes and said the health department continues to work with it on the issue of long lines outdoors.
“Our staff asked them to allow people to wait in their cars to be called in for appointments, and to take chairs out of their waiting room to allow for distancing,” Kunz wrote in an email. “We continue to try to work with them to come up with solutions to prevent the long lines waiting for testing in the morning before they open.”
If anyone has concerns about a COVID-19 safety measures at a business, Kunz said to contact the Carroll County Health Department call center at 410-876-4848, and staff will follow up.