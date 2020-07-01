Coronavirus medical respite center to stay at East Middle School in Westminster through July

“This has been a great learning experience for us, completely unplanned of course, because we’ve been talking about a medical respite for more than three years now,” she said. “We would love to see something set up here in Westminster so that we can serve people that are facing homelessness and have an acute medical need or some other need; it could be behavioral health aide that we’re able to them get them into a place, stabilize them without have to go through unnecessary emergency services.”