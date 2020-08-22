New Windsor woman volunteers for NIH-run COVID-19 vaccine trial: ‘I would love to be a part of the solution’

“Having a safe and effective vaccine distributed by the end of 2020 is a stretch goal, but it’s the right goal for the American people,” Dr. Francis S. Collins, NIH director, said in a statement on the website. “The launch of this Phase 3 trial in record time while maintaining the most stringent safety measures demonstrates American ingenuity at its best and what can be done when stakeholders come together with unassailable objectivity toward a common goal.”